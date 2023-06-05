They say there's no such thing as a free lunch — but sometimes there really is.
The Kern County Library is offering healthy meals to children ages 2 to 18 at all 22 library locations in combination with a variety of literacy activities.
Updated: June 5, 2023 @ 6:04 pm
"The Lunch at the Library program connects children and teens to healthy meals, learning activities and reading options. What better way for a kid to spend the summer — reading, learning and eating! We encourage families to utilize the variety of resources and services available to them at their local library over the summer months. Hope to see you soon!" Andie Sullivan, director of libraries, said in a statement.
The California Summer Meal Coalition and California Library Association are working with libraries across California to offer the summer meals and help prevent summer learning loss, according to a library news release.
Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays when the particular branch is open:
Arvin Branch, June 5 - July 26, Mondays through Wednesdays
Baker Branch, June 5 - July 25, Mondays and Tuesdays
Beale Memorial, June 5 - July 28, Mondays through Fridays
Boron Branch, June 9 - July 28, Fridays
Buttonwillow Branch, June 5 - July 28, Mondays through Fridays
California City Branch, June 7 - July 27, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Delano Branch, June 14 - July 21, Wednesdays through Fridays
Frazier Park Branch, June 6 - July 27, Tuesdays through Thursdays
Holloway Gonzales Branch, June 8 - July 28, Thursdays and Fridays
Kern River Valley Branch, June 6 - July 28, Tuesdays through Fridays
Lamont Branch, June 8 - July 25, Thursdays and Fridays
McFarland Branch, June 6 - July 28, Tuesdays through Fridays
Mojave, June 5 - July 25, Mondays and Tuesdays
Northeast Branch, June 7 - July 28, Wednesdays through Fridays
Rathbun Branch, June 5 - July 26, Mondays through Wednesdays
Ridgecrest Branch, June 13 - July 28, Tuesdays through Fridays
Rosamond Branch, June 5 - July 26, Mondays through Wednesdays
Southwest Branch, June 5 - July 28, Mondays through Fridays
Taft Branch, June 6 - July 26, Mondays through Wednesdays
Tehachapi Branch, June 13 - July 28, Tuesdays through Fridays
Wasco Branch, June 5 - July 25, Mondays and Tuesdays
Wilson Branch, June 6 - July 27, Tuesdays through Thursdays
Lunch at the Library is a project of the California State Library, supported with funds from the state of California.
Partners include the Arvin Union School District, Delano Union School District, Kern County Board of Supervisors District 2 - Zack Scrivner, Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Kern High School District, Sierra Sands Unified School District, Southern Kern Unified School District and Taft City School District.
For more information, visit KCLsummerchallenge.org.