School is just around the corner, and with a new school year comes the need to buy new backpacks, pencils, notebooks and other supplies. With that said, the Bakersfield community is here to help.
Lots of local organizations have put together back-to-school drives with the hopes of collecting essential school supplies for children in need. All these supplies will help students feel prepared for their first day.
Here is a list of upcoming back-to-school drives:
- Back-to-School Art Show on First Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at 2007 H St.
- Melange Boutique backpack drive is taking place now until Saturday at 1515 19th St. Stop by during business hours to donate supplies.
- The Delano Police Department and Starbucks is having a backpack drive now until Aug. 8 at 1607 Glenwood St. in Delano.
- Kern Schools has teamed up with the Kern County Department of Child Support Services for their Ready-Set Back 2 School event on Aug. 8. The event will take place at the Kern County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Back-to-School Drive sponsored by Dignity Health at 1627 Virgin Ave. on Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Back-to-School Drive sponsored by Bakersfield East Rotary Club at 801 Niles St. on Aug. 10 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
- Bang, Bags and Britches Back-to-School Drive on Aug. 11 from 8 to 11 a.m. at 4201 Stine Road.
- The Bakersfield Safe Streets Partnership and Project Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. at 1201 40th St.
- Back-to-school Community Health Fair, Friday 1 to 5 p.m. at 2000 Physicians Blvd.
