A number of local events are taking place Monday in honor of Memorial Day. Here's how local cemeteries are honoring fallen war heroes:
UNION CEMETERY
Visiting hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No live, public events. A virtual Memorial Day event will be available on Union's Facebook page beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.
BAKERSFIELD NATIONAL CEMETERY
Visiting hours: Sunup to sundown
No live, public events.
GREENLAWN
In lieu of traditional Memorial Day events, which were canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, executives at Greenlawn Cemeteries, along with local veterans from VFW Post 97 and Kern County Veterans Service Department, will walk the Greenlawn Northeast Cemetery grounds to identify the unmarked graves of servicemembers with the intention of placing new headstones on those graves. In addition, hundreds of flags will be planted throughout the cemetery over veterans’ graves.
HILLCREST
Gate open daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
No events.
KERN RIVER VALLEY CEMETERY
Flags will be displayed at the cemetery, but no public Memorial Day service will be held this year. Flags will be displayed at the district's Veteran’s Memorial, along the cemetery driveways, and on the graves of veterans.
PARADE FOR SENIOR LIVING CENTERS
In the days of COVID-19, people don't go to parades. Rather, parades come to people. Starting Monday at about 9 a.m., volunteers from Honor Flight Kern County and other local groups will host a vehicle and flags parade through five senior living centers in Bakersfield, including Columbus Estates; Magnolia Place; Solstice; Brookdale; and The Palms. Many residents of these facilities have been isolated due to coronavirus concerns, said Honor Flight founder Lili Marsh.
"We’re just letting them know that we have not forgotten."
