Fireworks at River Walk (copy)

The best way to stay cool and see the fireworks is to be near the water at The Park at River Walk. This file photo is from 2021.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

In an expansive county filled with different jurisdictions, it can be difficult to navigate the byzantine rules intended to ensure illegal fireworks don’t ruin good holiday fun.

Here’s a list that fire officials have provided for ways to have the best time on Fourth of July without exorbitant costs, or worse, the risk of personal injury or structures burning to the ground.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you