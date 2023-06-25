In an expansive county filled with different jurisdictions, it can be difficult to navigate the byzantine rules intended to ensure illegal fireworks don’t ruin good holiday fun.
Here’s a list that fire officials have provided for ways to have the best time on Fourth of July without exorbitant costs, or worse, the risk of personal injury or structures burning to the ground.
Any firework that leaves the ground and rises into the air is illegal, no matter where you live in Kern.
The only legal fireworks can be bought at fireworks stands across Kern County, which have a “Safe and Sane” label. It’s a design showing the state of California’s fire marshal has approved of the firework, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
Searching for fireworks on Craig’s List or Facebook will likely lead to illegal fireworks, the department warned.
Local residents face a $1,500 citation if they are caught using or selling fireworks outside the allotted time period. The penalty increases to $2,000 the second time and $2,500 the third time, according to KCFD.
Piccolo Petes and Ground Blooms are prohibited in the city of Bakersfield but allowed in Kern County.
Bakersfield, including portions of the city that are under the county’s jurisdiction, has certain hours during which people can use fireworks:
Sunday: 9 a.m to 12:01 a.m. July 3.
July 3: 9 a.m. to 12:01 a.m. July 4
July 4: 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. July 5
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and July 3
10 a.m. to midnight July 4
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and July 3
10 a.m. to midnight July 4
Noon Saturday to 12:01 a.m. Sunday
9 a.m. Sunday to 12:01 a.m. July 3
9 a.m. July 3 to 12:01 a.m. July 4
9 a.m. July 4 to 12:30 a.m. July 5
Arvin, Buttonwillow, Lamont, Lost Hills, McFarland, Mojave, Rosamond, Ridgecrest, Shafter and Taft:
Noon Saturday to 12:01 a.m. Sunday
9 a.m. Sunday to 12:01 a.m. July 3
9 a.m. July 3 to 12:01 a.m. July 4
9 a.m. July 4 to 12:30 a.m. July 5
Mountain communities are prohibited from using fireworks.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.