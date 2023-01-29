 Skip to main content
Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County

How to become a sub in Kern County

Current qualifications for a 30-day Substitute Teaching Permit are

  • A candidate must have at least Bachelor’s degree
  • A completed application at www.bit.ly/kernsubs
  • Passing a background check
  • Paying the application fee
  • Proving basic skills proficiency by passing a test called the CBEST or demonstrating completion of specific coursework. However, California law waived that requirement with the passage of Senate Bill 1397, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 and will remain in effect until July 1, 2024.

Additionally, students currently enrolled in a California university who have completed 90 semester units passed with a grade of C or better, have met the basic skills requirement by exam or coursework, have cleared a background check, and paid the fees also qualify.

Holders of a California teaching credential are also eligible to substitute.

Once candidate are on the countywide sub list, they may apply directly with the school districts to be on their sub list to be called upon when assignments come up.

Those who are interested in subbing in Kern County can email credentials@kern.org with questions.

Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts.

Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and even before the pandemic, said Robert Meszaros, director of communications for Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

