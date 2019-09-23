The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a 17-year-old juvenile missing since Sept. 10. Nathalie Gonzaga could be in Los Angeles, KCSO said in a news release. Anyone with information regarding Gonzaga’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 322-4040, and reference case 2019-00147854.
