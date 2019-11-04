The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to obtain information on the suspect in a murder in Delano.
Raymond Richer, 20, was shot while asleep in his home in the 10200 block of Casey Avenue at about 3:20 am. on Sept. 17, according to a sheriff's news release. Richer later died of his injuries. The suspect has not been identified.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040. Please reference report #2019-00151364.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.