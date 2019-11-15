The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating Lucia Lopez, a suspect in an assault on two people in Delano on Nov. 2.
A victim was stabbed and another was hit with a hammer during the assault at 10200 Casey Avenue, according to a KCSO news release.
Lopez is described as a Hispanic woman, about 5 feet, 3 inches-tall, weighing 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040. Anonymous text tips can be sent to TIP411 (847411). Type the keyword “KCSO” prior to the message.
