The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find suspects in a home burglary in Arvin on Wednesday. The incident happened between 8 and 9 a.m., according to a news release. The suspects were captured on video burglarizing the residence and fleeing in a Toyota Tacoma pickup with body damage on the passenger side.
Anyone with information is urged to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
