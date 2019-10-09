The Kern High School District is seeking the public's help again in naming its 19th comprehensive high school after the Board of Trustees decided more input was needed.
During the board's Sept. 3 meeting, KHSD Director of Business Kenny Seals revealed the top eight recommended names from the Screening Committee of Naming Facilities: Prosperity, Victory, Panama, Tacoma, David Nelson, Buck Owens, Thomas Baker and Mary K. Shell.
Though the board was scheduled to vote on a name during its Monday night meeting, several board members felt it was necessary to give the community more time to suggest additional non-proper names.
Suggestions may be made at https://bit.ly/30YCXt5 until Nov. 9.
Individuals who submit the school name approved by the KHSD Board of Trustees will receive a school cap and sweatshirt after they are developed by the school.
During Monday's meeting, Board Vice President Joey O'Connell felt it was not fair to name the high school after an individual and motioned to remove the four proper names from consideration, which was approved.
"One of the difficult things is we have so many outstanding community members and so many great names to choose from," O'Connell said. "My concern is that in choosing a proper name, we exclude other proper names that are equally deserving."
He added it's been the history of the district to not use proper names in the naming of high schools.
Prosperity, Victory, Panama and Tacoma are still in consideration for the high school's name. The Screening Committee of Naming Facilities will choose an additional four names after the Nov. 9 deadline, and an updated list of names will be presented to the board.
The board will revisit the item at its Dec. 16 meeting.
The 250,000-square-foot school will be located at the northeast corner of Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road and construction is scheduled to begin in fall 2020. It is set to open by August 2022 and is estimated to serve up to 2,500 students.
It is the first comprehensive high school to be built since Mira Monte and Independence high schools opened in 2008.
I vote for Wendy Wayne High!! What an honor for she and her family
