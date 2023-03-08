Heavy rainfall, melting snowpack could create hazardous conditions in Kern

As meteorologists forecast heavy rainfall beginning Thursday afternoon, the Kern County Fire Department issued tips for residents to stay safe if flooding overwhelms roads.
The National Weather Service station based in Hanford declared a flood watch for rain that will fall mostly from Thursday afternoon until Friday evening.
Rainfall is expected to total 0.5 inches to one inch in Bakersfield, Arvin, Tehachapi, Taft and the Grapevine, NWS predicted. The Lake Isabella area will see from 1.5 inches to 2 inches of precipitation while eastern Kern is estimated to receive 0.1 inch to 0.25 inches of rain. Delano could receive 1 inch to 1.5 inches of rain, NWS added. These totals are the rain predicted to fall from Friday until Saturday.
Warmer rain could melt snow draped over mountains and cause more damage to roads, KCFD wrote in a news release.
“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations,” the news release added. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.”
It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock someone off their feet, so don’t wade through areas with heavy water, KCFD added. Don’t drive into flooded areas or ignore barricades placed by first responders to warn residents.
“Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc.,” KCFD wrote.
A vehicle can be washed away in seconds — 12 inches of water can cause a small car or a SUV to float and 18 inches can sweep away a large vehicle, KCFD said.
Here are a few tips to follow:
- Monitor weather forecasts.
- If you reside in areas likely to be impacted, relocate to a safer area until storms pass.
- Sign up for emergency notifications at readykern.com.
- Assemble an emergency kit, including medications.
- Identify escape routes and safe refuge areas.
- Prepare your home for nuisance water. Sandbag the threshold of doors and garage.
- Ensure that items stored in your basement or garage are elevated to prevent damage.
- Stock up on nonperishable food and water. A minimum of three days' worth is recommended.
- Fill propane tanks and generator fuel systems to maintain electrical and heating in the event of a power outage.
- Stock up on firewood.
- Keep electronics such as cell phones charged.
- Fill vehicle fuel tanks.