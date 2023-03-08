 Skip to main content
Heavy rainfall, melting snowpack could create hazardous conditions in Kern

The Bakersfield Fox Theater is reflected in a puddle on 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield after intermittent rain Jan. 5. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

As meteorologists forecast heavy rainfall beginning Thursday afternoon, the Kern County Fire Department issued tips for residents to stay safe if flooding overwhelms roads.

The National Weather Service station based in Hanford declared a flood watch for rain that will fall mostly from Thursday afternoon until Friday evening.

