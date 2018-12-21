There was a heavy police presence reported on Calloway Drive and Rosedale Highway Friday morning, but it turns out there was no robbery as initially reported to police.
The Bakersfield Police Department received a call around 10:26 a.m. of a suspect believed to be carrying a firearm.
"Officers responded to the 9500 block of Rosedale Highway for a possible robbery in the area. Officers covered the area, contacted the suspect and the object was confirmed not to be a firearm," said BPD Sgt. Brian Holcombe. "There was no robbery that occurred."
