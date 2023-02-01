 Skip to main content
Heating bills coming down as natural gas supply loosens

20211101-bc-woodburning

In this October 2021 file photo, Phil Thompson and Kimberley Ellis agree on a fireplace insert while shopping for one for their home with the help of manager Gary Flanagan Friday afternoon at Econo Air on Union Avenue.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian / File

The run-up in natural gas prices that sent home heating bills through the roof last month has begun settling down, meaning residents who froze through January might consider turning up their thermostat just a little.

Although the West Coast is still paying more than double what the rest of the country is paying for natural gas, the supply constraints that contributed to unprecedented high prices are easing as part of a sunnier outlook for consumers.

