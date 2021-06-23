Heat means mosquitoes, but area residents can help destroy their breeding grounds

When dealing with mosquitoes — surely among the most hated insects in the world — sometimes it helps to look on the bright side.
For example, there are more than 3,000 species of mosquitoes on planet Earth, but only about 26 are in Kern County — and of those, only a few are considered prominent pests.
The bad news is that Aedes aegypti, Bakersfield's newest mosquito species, has become a real pain in the … err, ankle, for area residents.
"With the addition of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes here in Kern County, the word 'nuisance' probably isn't strong enough," said Terry Knight, spokesman for the Kern Mosquito & Vector Control District. "Anybody that knows this mosquito may know her by the nickname, ankle-biter.
"There's a true hatred and a true anger toward this mosquito," Knight said, "and it's generating a lot of phone calls to our district."
At a media event Wednesday at district headquarters in northwest Bakersfield, Knight and District Manager La Thao spoke about the district's integrated pest management approach, a strategy that seeks to control mosquito populations via several different avenues.
"With this particular mosquito, which can reproduce in two teaspoons of water, you really have to find the source," Thao said.
And that means eliminating standing water in dishes beneath potted plants, yard drains and irrigation valve boxes used in automatic sprinkler systems.
A simple fix for valve boxes that contain standing water is to cover any holes in the top of the box with duct tape, Knight said, thereby blocking mosquitoes from laying eggs inside.
To mosquito-proof yard drains, cut a slightly oversized piece of common window screen and insert it between the two cylindrical sections of plastic, blocking mosquitoes from getting to the water.
Keeping mosquitoes from multiplying beneath potted plants is the simplest of all.
"If you're going to have potted plants and you want to keep the water saucers (beneath them), I recommend one very important thing," Knight said. "Get a Brillo-type scrubbing pad. Scrub the inside of the water dish at the high-water line. What you're doing is killing the eggs that are attached."
Controlling the Aedes aegypti population, Knight said, "involves training people to change habits, to develop routines, to police their own yards, to look for even the smallest water sources.
"It's very important for the public to do their part, especially around their homes, and if they can around their businesses, to try to eliminate a mosquito that has become a major factor and a major nuisance."
The Aedes aegypti, known in some areas of the world as the yellow fever mosquito, is more aggressive than the more common Culex tarsalis and Culex quinquefasciatus, and can bite a single victim six or seven times before it is satisfied.
Their range is only about 300 yards, unlike the more common Culex varieties, which can fly for miles. That means these biters are coming from nearby neighborhoods, making controlling them a neighborhood effort.
But Culex tarsalis and Culex quinquefasciatus, which have been here for hundreds of years, are capable of transmitting West Nile virus. This virus most often spreads during the summer and early fall, according to Kern County Public Health Services.
Mosquitoes shown to be positive with the virus have already been found at two locations in south Bakersfield, Knight said. However, no human cases this season have been reported so far.
Residents having problems with mosquito infestation can open a service request online at kernmosquito.com or call 661-589-2744.
"Our service," Knight said, "is always free."