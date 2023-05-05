Heat illness prevention, wildfire smoke training sessions to be held

A coalition of agricultural organizations will host two training sessions on the dangers of heat and wildfire smoke in the Fresno County community of Easton on May 12.
“We appreciate the staff and the efforts of the Department of Industrial Relations, Cal/OSHA Consultation staff with their presentation of the safety message: WATER, REST, SHADE,” said Manuel Cunha Jr., president of Nisei Farmers League. “The efforts by all our agricultural partners, as well as Cal/OSHA, is to educate employers and supervisors about the dangers of working in the heat and the dangers of wildfire smoke.”