Heart Hospital to hold COVID-19 Memorial on Thursday evening

Bakersfield Heart Hospital will host a COVID-19 Memorial on Thursday to recognize frontline caregivers, patients and those who have been lost during the past year's pandemic.
According to a news release from the hospital, the memorial will be held from 6:30-7:15 p.m. at the hospital’s headquarters, 3001 Sillect Avenue.
The event will be a socially-distanced drive-in with guest speakers including Mayor Karen Goh, Director of Respiratory Therapy Brian Pasqua and Heart Hospital CEO Michelle Oxford.
Those who attend are asked to park in the front parking lot. KUZZ will broadcast portions of the memorial, the hospital stated.