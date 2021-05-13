Heart Hospital announces 2021 Daisy Award winner

Bakersfield Heart Hospital held its Daisy Awards ceremony on Tuesday to recognize and honor the exceptional care the hospital’s nurses provide.
The event was held on the anniversary of renowned nurse and social reformer Florence Nightingale’s birthday, according to a news release from Heart Hospital.
The winner of this year’s Daisy Award was Andrew Domingo, a registered nurse in the hospital’s critical care unit.
Here were the other nominees:
• Alison Limway, RN, critical care unit
• Kamaljit Kaur, RN, patient care unit
• Raj Kaushal, RN, patient care unit
• Miranda Bell, RN, patient care unit
• Julie Smith, RN, critical care unit
• Arnel Eguico, RN, critical care unit
• Ed Tameny, RN, patient care unit
• Angel Moreno, RN, patient care unit
• Brian Perez, RN, patient care unit
• Enrique (Ricky) Mendoza, RN, critical care unit
• Danny Tibule, RN, patient care unit