Hearing set to determine competency of woman accused in alleged kidnapping

A Kern County judge appointed a doctor Monday to determine whether an 18-year-old woman accused of attempting to kidnap three children is competent to stand trial.
Alina Serda refused to attend court, said Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel in an email. The judge set the bail for $250,000 and the defendant’s competency to stand trial will be evaluated at a Dec. 20 hearing.
The defendant is charged with three felony counts of attempted kidnapping and a single misdemeanor charge of obstructing an executive officer.
Serda attempted to take two children pushed by their mother in a stroller around the area of Olive and Knudsen drives on Nov. 23, according to the KCSO. Then, she tried to kidnap a child walking with their mother, the KCSO added.
Deputies said the suspect was arrested using “minimal force” near Olive and Knudsen, which “caused no injuries.”
Serda had been released from the Central Receiving Facility a few hours before this incident, deputies added.