A hearing is set for next week regarding the case of a Kern High School District police officer suing the district over allegations he was racially and sexually harassed while on the job.
Anthony McCarthy, who is black, alleged he was given less desirable shifts and locations to work and denied opportunities given to employees who are not black, according to the lawsuit.
Additionally, McCarthy says he was subjected to inappropriate racial comments and unwanted sexual advances by others employed by the district. His complaints to supervisors and Human Resources resulted in "retaliation, intimidation and other adverse employment actions," according to the suit.
Kern High School District spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke said the district is unable to comment on pending litigation.
Filed last year, a hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 28. McCarthy was on administrative leave at the time the suit was filed.
The suit details a number of alleged incidents of harassment.
It says McCarthy was subjected to epithets and "racist undertones" on a daily basis. In one instance, the suit says, another officer, John Money, made racist comments regarding the future of African American students and said rap music "makes (him) want to go out and rob a liquor store."
The suit says KHSD Police Chief Ed Komin targeted McCarthy because of his race, and required McCarthy to get approval before making an arrest. McCarthy was the only officer in the department under that obligation, according to the suit.
Around October 2016, Golden Valley High School Dean of Students Pablo Reyes made unwanted sexual advances toward McCarthy, according to the lawsuit.
McCarthy reported the alleged harassment — and a subsequent investigation sustained his allegations — but investigators attributed the incidents to "social awkwardness," according to the suit. Reyes was not disciplined.
In another alleged incident, McCarthy said Leah Hatton, assistant dean at Mira Monte High School, called him into her office and showed him a sexually graphic photo, according to the suit. McCarthy reported the alleged incident but no action was taken.
"As a result of the racial discrimination, harassment and retaliation, (McCarthy) suffered prolonged pain and suffering, anxiety, embarrassment, humiliation, loss of self-esteem, and extreme and severe mental anguish and emotional distress, and other physical and psychological damage that has adversely affected plaintiff's life," the suit states.
Prior to being hired by the district, McCarthy was employed by the Bakersfield Police Department for 10 years.
