A hearing in the conflict-of-interest case against Supervisor Leticia Perez has been set for Jan. 17.
A Kern County District Attorney prosecutor met with Perez’ defense counsel on Tuesday during a status update to set the hearing.
Previously, the court had been in the process of reviewing DA documents the defense hopes will show the county was prejudiced in its investigation into Perez.
No mention was made at the hearing of the documents. Because of a gag order, lawyers with the case cannot discuss details of court proceedings.
Perez has been charged with two misdemeanor conflict-of-interest charges stemming from her alleged ties to the marijuana industry. She voted in 2017 against banning commercial cannabis. Her husband owned Savage Communications, which did work for several marijuana clients.
The charges allege Perez used her official position to influence a government position in which she had a financial interest along with willfully failing to disclose her investments, interest in real property and income during a period of 2016.
