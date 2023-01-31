Hearing set for February to pinpoint health status of Bakersfield man severely injured in oil well blowout

A man who was severely injured in an oil well blowout had a hearing Tuesday to determine his status in a state prison program that allows felons to complete part of their sentence in the community rather than behind bars.
Leonardo Andrade was hurled while performing work on an oil well behind a police training facility on Easton Drive around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 2. He was severely injured and was taken first to Kern Medical and then Sutter Health in the Bay Area to undergo surgeries to his legs.
Andrade was convicted in 2017 of second-degree robbery, threatening with intent to terrorize and preventing or dissuading a witness victim by threat or force. He was sentenced to nine years, and was in a male community re-entry program, which allows qualifying felons with two years of their sentence left to strap on an ankle monitor and work in the community, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
CDCR officers wanted to enroll Andrade in the male community re-entry program when his treatment is complete, though he is eligible to be freed completely in April. Andrade’s attorney, David Torres, opposes this point of view, saying he should be released immediately.
Attorneys will meet back Feb. 16 to hear testimony from psychological and medical experts regarding what’s next for Andrade.