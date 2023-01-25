 Skip to main content
Hearing pushed to Monday on whether attorneys ready for murder trial of Cal City toddlers' adoptive parents

Jacqueline and Trezell West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, sit in Kern County Superior Court at their arraignment March 3. Alekxia Torres Stallings, the attorney for Jacqueline West, walks between the defendants. Attorneys for the Wests entered not guilty pleas on behalf of their clients, who are facing second-degree murder charges in the boys' deaths.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

A Kern County Superior Court judge assigned a courtroom Wednesday for attorneys to discuss if they are ready to proceed with the murder trial of the adoptive parents of California City brothers Orrin and Orson West.

A readiness hearing was scheduled for Monday, which is when the trial was supposed to begin. Judge Eric Bradshaw told the four attorneys — two each representing Trezell and Jacqueline West — and he said they "may or may not be ready" for trial at that time.

