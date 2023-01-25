Hearing pushed to Monday on whether attorneys ready for murder trial of Cal City toddlers' adoptive parents

A Kern County Superior Court judge assigned a courtroom Wednesday for attorneys to discuss if they are ready to proceed with the murder trial of the adoptive parents of California City brothers Orrin and Orson West.
A readiness hearing was scheduled for Monday, which is when the trial was supposed to begin. Judge Eric Bradshaw told the four attorneys — two each representing Trezell and Jacqueline West — and he said they "may or may not be ready" for trial at that time.
It's possible postponements could result Monday because Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith prosecuting the West case is involved in another jury trial. Jury selection was underway Wednesday for another trial in the courtroom where Bradshaw assigned the West case.
Trezell and Jacqueline have pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, a single involuntary manslaughter charge, two felonies of willful cruelty to children, felony conspiracy and a misdemeanor of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3.
The adoptive parents reported the toddlers missing in December 2020 from their California City home. Prosecutors alleged in March 2022 the boys died three months prior to Jacqueline and Trezell reporting their disappearance. The toddlers' bodies have not been found.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.