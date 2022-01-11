 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hearing postponed until March for woman accused in fatal vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision

Lisa Core in Court (copy)

Second-degree murder suspect Lisa Core, 46, sits at her arraignment Dec. 10 in Kern County Superior Court. She is alleged to have driven under the influence and killed JJ Malone and Caylee Brown. 

 Ishani Desai / The Californian

The pre-preliminary hearing for Lisa Core, the woman charged with vehicular manslaughter and second-degree murder in connection to the deaths of a brother and sister, was postponed Tuesday until early March.

Kern County Deputy District Attorney Tara Deal requested the delay because she has yet to receive information from the defense. Core is represented by Rachel Bukowski through the Kern County Indigent Defense Program.

Judge David Zulfa set the pre-preliminary hearing for March 8 and the preliminary hearing date for March 10.

Siblings JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9, died in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision Dec. 8 on Panama Lane.

Coronavirus Cases