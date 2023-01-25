Hearing postponed until March for Condors' head athletic trainer arrested in child sex sting

A pre-preliminary hearing for the former Condors' head athletics trainer accused of contacting a minor for sex was postponed Wednesday until March, according to online court records.
Chad Drown, who's not in custody, has pleaded not guilty to contacting a minor with an intent to commit a sexual offense and contacting a minor to commit a sex offense. He was arrested Oct. 9 after the Kern County Sheriff's Office conducted a sex sting operation in which deputies posed as minors on dating apps and met up with suspects for sex.