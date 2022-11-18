 Skip to main content
Hearing postponed to determine retrial of Wendy Howard

Defense attorney Tony Lidgett speaks to his client, Wendy Howard, following the announcement of the jury's verdict on Oct. 21. Howard was acquitted of first- and second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, while Kern jurors deadlocked on voluntary manslaughter. 

A hearing to determine whether Wendy Howard should be retried after jurors deadlocked on a voluntary manslaughter charge was postponed Friday until next month.

The Tehachapi woman was charged with first-degree murder for killing Kelly Pitts in 2019 after she said she shot him in self-defense. Jurors acquitted her of first- and second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and voluntary manslaughter of imperfect self-defense but deadlocked on voluntary manslaughter while committed in the heat of passion.

