Hearing postponed to determine retrial of Wendy Howard

A hearing to determine whether Wendy Howard should be retried after jurors deadlocked on a voluntary manslaughter charge was postponed Friday until next month.
The Tehachapi woman was charged with first-degree murder for killing Kelly Pitts in 2019 after she said she shot him in self-defense. Jurors acquitted her of first- and second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and voluntary manslaughter of imperfect self-defense but deadlocked on voluntary manslaughter while committed in the heat of passion.