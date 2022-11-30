 Skip to main content
Hearing postponed to determine Bakersfield man's appeal of murder conviction

Doris Shotwell holds an image of her son, Cedric Struggs, from around the age he was when he was sent to prison, where he has now been for more than four decades.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A hearing to determine if a man will be released from prison after he appealed his murder conviction after spending about 40 years in prison for a murder in which he didn't pull the trigger was postponed. 

Cedric Struggs, 60, was convicted in 1981 of first-degree murder, assault and robbery in the shooting death of Alfred Joe Dishman at a gas station in 1980.

