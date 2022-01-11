 Skip to main content
Hearing postponed in case against Kern firefighter accused of possessing child porn

Kern county firefighter child porn

Former Kern County Firefighter Christopher Vega is at his arraignment. He has been charged with possessing child porn. 

 Ishani Desai / The Californian

A Kern County Firefighter charged with possession of child porn had his pre-preliminary hearing postponed Tuesday.

Attorneys are scheduled to meet March 21 for Christopher Vega’s pre-preliminary hearing.

