Hearing postponed for man convicted 3 times for murder, with 2 overturned

20230205-bc-johnson7.jpeg

Glen Johnson speaks about his case with The Californian during a jailhouse interview at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility. Johnson, whose 20-year-old murder conviction was twice overturned, remains in prison after the Kern County District Attorney's Office decided to retry him both times.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A Bakersfield man who was convicted three times in a 2002 shooting death and had two of those guilty verdicts overturned appeared in court Tuesday for his attorney to postpone a hearing set to argue for Johnson’s resentencing.

Glen Johnson was convicted in 2003 and then again in 2005 for murdering Lamar Rufus, killed behind a Fastrip on South Chester and Ming avenues. Those convictions were overturned by the Fifth District Court of Appeal.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

