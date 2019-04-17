A pretrial hearing for local attorney Phil Ganong, who has been accused of millions of dollars worth of medical fraud, has been continued to Sept. 18, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
Ganong, along with other members of his family, has been charged by Orange County prosecutors for his involvement in a $22 million urine test billing scheme.
He has denied the charges.
A house owned by Ganong caught fire Saturday, reportedly resulting in the death of his son, William Ganong, who was also charged in the case.
Ganong had been set for a pretrial hearing for Wednesday, but the Orange County DA said the next hearing had been continued until September.
The case allegedly involved sober living homes run by members of the Ganong family. Prosecutors say the Ganongs fraudulently listed sober living residents as employees, and unnecessarily billed insurers for urine tests, collecting $15 million in a complicated scheme that lasted years.
The Kern County Coroner has not officially identified the victim of the house fire, saying in a release Monday that the office would wait to notify next of kin before making the identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.