A hearing to determine if a woman should stand trial on animal cruelty charges will continue Tuesday morning.
The hearing was cut short Friday afternoon in order to allow county and court employees to go home ahead of a planned protest by Black Lives Matter that was taking place in the vicinity two hours later.
Elaine Rosa is accused of felony animal cruelty and a misdemeanor for failing to provide animal care after she was allegedly seen riding a motorized Bird scooter while dragging a dog on a leash behind her. Police who investigated the Jan. 6, 2019, incident estimate the dog was dragged along concrete and asphalt for about four-tenths of a mile at a speed between 13 and 20 mph.
About half a dozen witnesses were called to testify at Friday's hearing, including the man who called police the day of the incident and posted photos of Rosa carrying the bloodied dog to social media. The images sparked outrage in the community and prompted protests for Rosa to be prosecuted.
Rosa has pleaded not guilty and is free on bail. The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and up to a $20,000 fine, and the misdemeanor is punishable by up to six months in jail.
Brandon Sanders, a safety manager for an oil services company who was on a bike ride with his girlfriend that day, said he first saw Rosa on the scooter from a distance. He couldn't make out what was dragging behind the scooter but realized, as he got closer, it was a dog.
"There was no way the dog could run that fast," Sanders said. "It was being drug."
Sanders said he yelled to ask what Rosa was doing and she stopped, left the scooter, picked the animal up in her arms and began walking toward her home. Sanders said he followed Rosa on his bike for about 20 minutes because he was concerned about the dog.
Sanders said that along the way, Rosa mostly ignored him, but at one point she said: "(Expletive) happens, just like with kids."
"I was worried the dog was going to die. It had bloody paws, a sweater it was wearing was covered in blood. It wasn’t making any noises it was just laying in her arms," Sanders testified.
As he followed her, Sanders said he rode up next to Rosa and began taking pictures of her. He said Rosa accused him of harassing her and made comments implying she was more educated and made more money than he did.
The dog was later taken to a vet by Rosa's wife, according to police reports and testimony at the hearing. The two were divorcing and shared time with the dog, according to court documents.
The vet who treated the dog told police it suffered injuries similar to being hit by a car. The dog, named Zebra, required staples to an area near its leg and had to wear a cone.
Two police officers who attempted to recreate the situation also testified at the hearing. Officer Deron Miller said a female officer weighing the same as Rosa rode the same scooter she had, dragging 18 pounds of potatoes in a black nylon Today Cleaners bag along the same route Rosa had taken. Afterward, the nylon bag had holes in it and the potatoes were missing skin, Miller said.
The top speed reached on the scooter when dragging the potatoes was 13 mph, Miller said.
Lock her up! At the pound!
