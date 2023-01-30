 Skip to main content
Hearing for former Fairfax board member accused of embezzlement postponed until March

Palmer Moland, left, alongside his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kelsey Stout, listens as Court Commissioner Roger Ponce Jr. states his decision to have Moland enter pretrial monitoring at Sept. 29 arraignment hearing.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A former Fairfax School District board member facing an embezzlement charge had his pre-preliminary hearing postponed Monday until March, according to online court records.

Palmer Moland has pleaded not guilty to seven charges related to embezzlement, conflict of interest, filing false candidacy papers and other charges. Prosecutors said he falsely filed candidacy papers despite not living in the Fairfax district and hired a law firm to quash a censure motion against him, which presented a conflict of interest.

