 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hearing for Fairfax board member postponed until next year

20220930-bc-palmermoland (copy)

Palmer Moland, left, alongside his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kelsey Stout, listens as Court Commissioner Roger Ponce Jr. states his decision to have Moland enter pretrial monitoring at Sept. 29 arraignment hearing.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The pre-preliminary hearing for the former Fairfax School District Board of Trustees president was postponed Monday until next year.

Palmer Moland is charged with seven felonies related to embezzlement, conflict of interest charges and filing false candidacy papers to run for office.

Coronavirus Cases