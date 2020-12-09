Two court hearings pertaining to the murder of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre have been postponed until February.
Inglewood man Armando Cruz, who has been charged in her killing, was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for his pre-preliminary hearing and then again Friday for a hearing regarding a motion filed by his defense to close the proceedings to the press and public.
Those have been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 19, respectively, according to Kern County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Joseph Kinzel.
Alatorre's death last summer sparked a reckoning in Bakersfield over sexual assault and violence.
Investigation reports by the Bakersfield Police Department said Cruz, who was 24 at the time of his arrest earlier this year, connected with Alatorre over social media before driving from Los Angeles to meet her.
On the second occasion, BPD says Cruz raped and killed Alatorre before disposing her body at a construction site in Inglewood.
Cruz has pleaded not guilty to a slew of felony charges related to the incident, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, rape and aggravated sexual assault of a minor. However, BPD says Cruz admitted his alleged actions to law enforcement officers when he was first arrested several days after Alatorre was first reported missing on July 1.