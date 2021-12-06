Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies to hand out books, food

United Way of Kern County is partnering Tuesday with the Cesar Chavez Foundation to bring a third installment of their collaboration, Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies, to the residents of the Govea Gardens Apartments.
Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies is a distribution of food, books and dental hygiene kits to low-income children and families. Currently, two of the largest issues in Kern County are literacy and hunger, and this event targets both, according to a United Way news release.
During this distribution, the local United Way chapter is set to distribute free bags of food, books to children ages 0-13 and dental hygiene kits from Capital Dental. This will be a walk-up style distribution in front of the resource center from 3-5 p.m. at the Govea Gardens Apartment Complex at 1054 Washington St., Bakersfield. It is only open to the residents of the Govea Gardens Apartment Complex.