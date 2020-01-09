The District's annual Healthy Air Living Kids' calendar, designed to educate and inspire the public to live a healthy air life and reduce air pollution in the San Joaquin Valley, is now available, according to a news release.
The calendars are free and distributed to schools, healthcare facilities, community groups, churches, civic organizations, non-profits, and individuals while supplies last, according to the news release.
The following children are featured in this year's calendar:
- Aria Delgado, tenth grade, Sanger – Cover artist “Clean air makes stars sparkle.”
- Isabella Guzman, first grade, Hughson – “Kids and kittens are happier with clean air.”
- Anahi Palacios, fourth grade, Madera – “Ride your scooter!”
- Landen Young, fifth grade, Stratford – “Clean air by driving electric cars!!”
- Logan McDaniel, third grade, Merced – “You should ride a bike.”
- Alice Tenio, eighth grade, Stockton – “Skies are pretty, let’s keep it clean.”
- Athziri Gomez, eigth grade, Arvin – “Clean Air”
- Lesly Rodriguez-Baez, second grade, Fresno – “Remember to turn your engine off while you wait, just like my dad.”
- Adelmari, second grade – “Check the Air! Make sure it’s at a level one, if it is, go outside and have some fun.”
- Kathleen Ly, eight grade, Stockton – “We’re EXHAUSTED of air pollution. Help keep your air clean.”
- Kessin Bush, fourth grade, Porterville – “Do not pollute the air! Make it healthier!”
- Melissa Jauregui – “Check Before You Burn!”
- Olivia Myracle, eleventh grade, Clovis – “Healthy Air Living” “Aire Limpio, Vida Sana”
Calendars can be requested by emailing public.education@valleyair.org or by calling 559-230-6000. They can also be picked up at any District office, according to the release.
Offices are located in Bakersfield at 34936 Flyover Court, in Modesto at 480 Enterprise Way, and in Fresno at 1990 E. Gettysburg Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.