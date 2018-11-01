The HealthSouth Bakersfield Rehabilitation Hospital will start off the new year with a new name and brand.
Starting Jan. 1st, 2019 the rehabilitation hospital will be known as Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield.
The name change is part of the company's rebranding initiative.
"Our new Encompass Health brand reflects more than the change of our name. It reinforces our commitment to working together to continuously improve the care we provide our patients," said CEO of HealthSouth Bakersfield Martha Samora in a statement.
The hospital will continue to provide the same care for patients who are overcoming extensive injuries and illnesses.
All of the company's California locations will change their name starting Jan. 1.
