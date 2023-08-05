Clinica Sierra Vista is partnering with The Mission at Kern County for a Healthcare for the Homeless Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at The Mission, 816 E. 21st St.
It is a collaborative effort to help underserved communities during National Health Center Week, according to a Clinica news release.
"Our goal with the Health Fair is to support and care for people experiencing homelessness in our community. We will provide them with hot meals and important information about the programs, services, and resources available to them within the community," said Dr. Olga Meave, CEO of Clinica Sierra Vista.
Community Action Partnership of Kern will provide snack boxes and dog food. Goodwill Industries of South Central California will have shoes and clothes, and Jozay's Barbershop will offer free haircuts.