20230408-bc-eastermeal3.jpeg

Ty Reed adds packets of butter to plates of food to be served to guests at an Easter meal at The Mission at Kern County.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Clinica Sierra Vista is partnering with The Mission at Kern County for a Healthcare for the Homeless Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at The Mission, 816 E. 21st St.

It is a collaborative effort to help underserved communities during National Health Center Week, according to a Clinica news release.

