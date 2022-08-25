UnitedHealthcare donates $290K to local nonprofits

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group company, gave almost $300,000 to a pair of nonprofits that serve Kern County residents, according to a UnitedHealthcare news release.
The $1.5 million in total grants given away through Empowering Health grants to seven community-based organizations included: the Central California Food Bank, which received $200,000 to purchase a refrigerated vehicle for the mobile pantry program to distribute nutritious food in rural communities; and the Bakersfield Senior Center, which received $90,000 to purchase a refrigerated vehicle for the healthy food program to distribute home-delivered meals to socially isolated older adults who may not have access to transportation.