Dignity Health hosting drive-thru vaccine clinics for adults

Mercy and Memorial Hospitals announced Friday a pair of free drive-thru flu clinics.
Residents must be 18 years or older and vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday and Wednesday this month.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mercy and Memorial Hospitals announced Friday a pair of free drive-thru flu clinics.
Residents must be 18 years or older and vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday and Wednesday this month.
The Saturday clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon at Mercy Hospital at 1919 16th St. in Bakersfield in the parking lot at 16th and D streets.
The second is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Hospital at 420 34th St. in Bakersfield.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 284,494
Deaths: 2,535
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 272,545
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.16
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 9/15/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.