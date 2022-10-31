Health officials caution public to be prepared for illnesses with seasonal increases

An uptick in test positivity rates for flu and respiratory syncytial virus this year, coupled with the unpredictability of COVID-19, have prompted caution from local health experts about hospitals becoming full during the winter season, though an epidemiologist expressed these concerns may be premature.
Dubbed as a potential “tripledemic,” doctors may encounter a deluge of patients infected with COVID-19, flu or respiratory syncytial virus, and health officials are sounding the alarm for residents to take precaution by getting vaccinated. Respiratory syncytial virus — commonly known as RSV — primarily affects infants, vulnerable older populations and immunocompromised people by infecting their lungs.
Kern County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said the department was not aware of specific research regarding a “tripledemic,” but data showed RSV rates are higher than normal for this time of year, flu activity has been increasing and modeling predicts a modest rise in COVID-19 activity.
“This results in three different illnesses circulating in the community, increasing the likelihood of somebody contracting one or more of these diseases,” Corson added.
Khevon Bekarev, a pediatrician at Kern Medical, said the coronavirus shifts its patterns and it’s not easy to determine its impact on the population. She has seen a lot more people seeking care for flu and RSV “than is typical of this time of year.”
“We know that (people sick with the flu is) already off to a roaring start,” Bekarev said.
RSV may emerge as a common cold in adults. It causes upper respiratory symptoms, and lower respiratory disease causes bronchiolitis, or the infection of the smallest lung passageways. Smaller children are most susceptible because they have the smallest airways and extra inflammation affects their breathing, she added.
The California Department of Public Health Influenza Surveillance Program shows flu test positivity rates are up 6.6 percent statewide for the week of Oct. 16 to 22, which was the latest data available. The week from Oct. 9 to 15 had a test positivity rate of 5.3 percent.
Low influenza levels are present in Kern, which is the second-lowest rank possible on the five-tier system the CDPH uses to determine the degree to which flu strains are circulating in a community.
Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist and associate professor of population health and disease prevention at the University of California, Irvine, was skeptical about a “tripledemic” overwhelming hospitals. He cited previous warnings of a “twindemic” — the combination of a serious flu season and soaring COVID-19 infections pushing hospital capacity to the brink — that didn’t play out.
He urged residents to heed precautions such as getting vaccinated and donning a mask in indoor settings, but warnings of a “tripledemic” may be premature. He added it’s unusual there are more non-infant hospitalizations for RSV, which reveals its serious nature and demonstrates the need for precaution.
Surveillance of “respiratory illness specimens” by the state public health department showed 4.7 percent of those specimens tested positive for RSV, which is a figure typically not seen until late November, according to an Oct. 3 health advisory from the CDPH.
“It is unknown how long this increased activity will continue,” the health advisory added.
Noymer added hospitals managed through high COVID-19 peaks, such as in early 2021. That points a durability of hospital systems, he added.
Two hypotheses have emerged explaining the increase in flu and RSV cases: Immunity waned after ceasing public interactions and increased susceptibility to diseases or immune systems were weakened after recovering from COVID-19, Noymer said.
However, more evidence is needed to determine the culprit. More answers could be gleaned next year after schools finish their in-person academic year.
Noymer still remains cautious of COVID-19 because of its highly infectious nature.
Bekarev added she recommends getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu while also getting updated booster shots. There is no vaccine for RSV.
However, covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands often, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and wearing a mask could help to prevent a RSV infection, Corson added.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.