Health officials caution public to be prepared for illnesses with seasonal increases

Cal State Bakersfield nursing student Glaire Antonio administers a flu shot to a walk-up visitor to Kern Public Health's flu clinic Oct. 16 at the Kern County Fairgrounds.  

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

An uptick in test positivity rates for flu and respiratory syncytial virus this year, coupled with the unpredictability of COVID-19, have prompted caution from local health experts about hospitals becoming full during the winter season, though an epidemiologist expressed these concerns may be premature.

Dubbed as a potential “tripledemic,” doctors may encounter a deluge of patients infected with COVID-19, flu or respiratory syncytial virus, and health officials are sounding the alarm for residents to take precaution by getting vaccinated. Respiratory syncytial virus — commonly known as RSV — primarily affects infants, vulnerable older populations and immunocompromised people by infecting their lungs.

