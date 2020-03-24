Kern County Public Health officials confirmed another case of the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon, bringing the local total to 14.
All but one case are located in the Bakersfield area.
The first known case of coronavirus was reported in Kern County on March 17 in a visitor to the county. That person is not counted among the 14 local cases.
In a morning video briefing Tuesday, county health services spokeswoman Michelle Corson encouraged people to only seek testing if they have symptoms of the virus.
She also said drive through testing is now available at the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
(1) comment
OK people...where do these individuals live, have they be quarantined, ditto for family...I believe Kern County Health dept owes u more than they are now telling us!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.