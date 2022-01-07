Health Net offering free vaccine clinic in Taft

Health Net is offering a free vaccine clinic Saturday in Taft.
At the clinic, which is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, vaccines will be available for anyone who’s at least 5 years old. COVID-19 vaccines being offered are Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The address for the clinic is 538 Finley Drive in Taft.
Vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are not required. The vaccine clinic will include food giveaways, raffles, backpacks and gift cards to the first 100 people who get the vaccine.
For more information about COVID-19 or to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at other clinics, visit: HealthNet.com/COVID19.