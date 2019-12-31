Who says staying up until midnight is the only way to celebrate the new year? Sometimes dancing the afternoon away, watching the ball drop hours before midnight and being tucked into bed all by 8 p.m. is the perfect way to say hello to 2020.
The Old Farts New Year's Eve at the Bellvedere cocktail lounge has been a tradition in Bakersfield for almost 20 years, and it continues to be the hottest spot for those hoping to take part in New Year's Eve festivities before their bedtime. Guests enjoyed a potluck, live music by Joey Zaza and Rockamole and a champagne toast all before the new year countdown at 4 p.m.
Tuesday was a special gathering because not only were people looking forward to a new year, they were thinking about goals for a brand new decade.
Lorenzo Callahan, 72, has been coming to the early party for six years now, and every year it gets better and better. "It's good to see all of us last one more year," he said as to why he's come for so many years.
The 2010s were good to Callahan — he saw the first black man become president, and he was inducted into a local sports hall of fame for coaching tennis at Bakersfield High School for a number of years. When it comes to the next 10 years, he's looking forward to more good times and ways to help those who need it the most.
"I want to see peace on earth, and I hope we can do something about the homeless problem," he said. "You become hopeless the longer you're out there, and we're losing a whole generation of people."
Good health, happiness and prosperity are people's top wishes as they welcome the return of the "roaring '20s." Many are also thankful they've been given a chance to see another year.
Irma Boyar, who attended her fourth Old Farts event, said she had some health scares earlier in the decade but was able to overcome them and enjoy her friends and family.
"I'm thankful I'm still here," Boyar said, surrounded by loved ones at the bar. "I got to see great-grandchildren grow up ... and I'm hoping for happiness for all my kids."
The Old Farts New Year's Eve even caught the attention of people outside Bakersfield. Debbie and Tom Griffin came all the way from Boise, Idaho, after Debbie Griffin saw her mother, 81, having the time of her life last year.
The year was filled with new adventures for the couple — they both retired and had the opportunity to travel to Northern California, Palm Springs and Portland, Ore. This next year will be filled with a European vacation, and Debbie Griffin hopes the next decade will allow them to "stay healthy to do the things we've loved doing."
With 2020 being an election year, regular Scott Whisler hopes people on both sides of the aisle can keep an open mind and vote for individuals, propositions and laws that will better Kern County, California and the United States.
The Bellvedere will also host a traditional midnight countdown celebration that will feature music from Ben Lara and Elevation 406.
