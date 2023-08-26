As they slowly back onto the parking lot, you can hear the groans in the axles of Dr. Matthew Beare’s Honda Element. Years of climbing onto sidewalks, off-roading along riverbeds and combing underpasses have taken their toll.

But it's part of the philosophy that Beare, a physician at Clinica Sierra Vista, has adopted to bring on-the-spot medical care to homeless people in Bakersfield, at no cost to the patient.