Health experts offer advice for parents using COVID testing kits

At-home COVID tests have been arriving to the homes of Kern County students at a time when rates of COVID in the community are at all-time highs and COVID tests are scarce.
Parents might be shocked when their asymptomatic child has a rapid COVID test come back positive. But it's not that surprising, according to health experts, and it's still important to take every precaution.
"My guess is there's a high rate of asymptomatic kids who would be testing positive," said Dr. David Bronstein, pediatric infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente.
High positivity rates in the community — 23.3 percent in Kern County on Tuesday — indicate that there are a lot of undetected cases. In his practice, he is currently seeing a lot of asymptomatic people testing positive.
"Believe (the tests), because there is so much disease right now," he said.
Bronstein recommends assuming that a positive is correct until proven otherwise. A polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test, which is more sensitive but also takes longer, can be obtained to verify the rapid test result, he said. However, he said that asymptomatic cases should isolate under CDC guidelines in the meantime.
Bronstein said he's more concerned about tests giving families a false sense of security than detecting a case that isn't there. Because rates of COVID are so high, he said that anyone who tests negative one day can just as easily be positive a few days later.
Anyone with symptoms — runny nose, cough, congestion or fever — should isolate and assume they have COVID, regardless of whether a test is available. Those symptoms should also keep a student home from school, even if a school has a policy of clearing students to return after five days.
Clinica Sierra Vista spokesman Tim Calahan agreed. He said those with minor symptoms can skip the wait line, if they just assume that they will isolate.
"Most likely, people presenting with symptoms will result in a positive test," he said.
However, both Calahan and Bronstein encouraged those with more severe symptoms or any comorbidities to make getting tested a priority and to reach out to their providers.
For children, that includes those who are severely obese and those with severe asthma. Anyone who regularly sees specialists should also note their COVID diagnosis, whether it's a child who was treated for cancer or a cardiac condition.
Bronstein recommends prevention. The only children who have been hospitalized with COVID are those who have not been vaccinated — or those who are considered immunocompromised patients with chronic conditions for whom the vaccine is not effective. He said the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, incredibly effective and he has not seen one reason to not recommend it.
"The numbers of kids 5 to 11 who are not vaccinated is staggering and unacceptable," he said.