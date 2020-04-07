Kern County Public Health Services is discouraging the public from gathering at parks throughout Bakersfield and the county over Easter weekend.
Typically, Easter weekend is one of the busiest days of the year for local parks, with many families visiting the green areas as part of longstanding traditions. However, Health Department Director Matt Constantine said Kern County had not seen the worst of COVID-19, and gatherings at parks should be avoided to prevent further spread of the virus.
Amenities at local parks will be closed over the weekend, the Health Department said in a news release.
The department encouraged residents to attend an online church service, paint rocks if eggs are too hard to come by and host a neighborhood Easter egg hunt where eggs are placed in windows for neighbors to view.
