Triangle Mini Mart on 1430 E. Truxtun Ave. has closed due to a rodent infestation, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.
An inspector observed rat droppings in the food sale area, on shelves and inside food product boxes. Opened packages had evidence of rat chewing, according to the report.
The owner stated there had been a rodent infestation problem since he took ownership, according to the report.
Non-professional bait traps were also observed, according to the report.
Additionally, no hot water was available at three compartment sinks, according to the report.
