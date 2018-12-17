Shafter 99 in Shafter has closed down for excess litter and rodent droppings, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.
The health department observed excessive debris and trash in the back storage area of the store, located at 357 Central Ave.
Rodent dropping on shelves that contained food items and items used to prepare the food were also observed, according to the report.
An opened bag of candy containing rodent droppings was also found, and the operator admitted to the health department that the store did not have a routine pest control, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.