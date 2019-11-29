The Kern County Public Health Department closed Pascua's Lechon & Catering in Delano on Wednesday due to a vermin infestation, according to the department's website.
A health inspector observed how the facility remained open during an active vermin infestation. Rodent droppings were observed on counters, in the kitchen and preparation area, according to the department.
The restaurant received a score of 66 percent. A score of 75 or below mandates closure.
