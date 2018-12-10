Heidi's Brooklyn Deli closed after multiple health violations found, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.
The local deli, 2900 Calloway Drive, was found not to have a manager or person in charge present at the time of inspection, according to the report.
Food was being kept out of refrigerators for more than four hours. The restaurant also failed to have hot water at a minimum of 120 degrees, the report said.
The restaurant has been ordered to remain closed until they can fix the issues.
